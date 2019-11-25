Services
Heyl Funeral Home
227 Broad St
Ashland, OH 44805
(419) 289-8233
James H. "Jimbo" Drushel

James "Jimbo" H. Drushel age 79, of Put- In- Bay, formerly of Ashland, passed away early Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was born January 29, 1940 in Ashland, the son of the late Harold and Eileen (Witmer) Drushel. He had been a resident of Put- In- Bay for over 30 years. James had been employed as a Dock Master since 1995 and retired in 2017. His job was the world to him and enjoyed spending time with his many friends. In his earlier years James was a musician being a drummer in several Bands.

On October 16, 1993 James married Barbara (Rowland) Drushel who survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Kimberly (Charles) Fisher of Ashland; sons, James (Jami) Drushel of Wooster and Micheal (Sherry Lighbolt) Drushel of Ashland; stepdaughter, Tracy (Steve) Bisel of Florida, stepson, Scott (Tami) Bisel of Florida; 7 grandchildren, Nicholas, Joshua, Caden, Emily, Melody, Allison and Jason; 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Jo (Kevin) Moore of Ashland and Debbie (Dave) Rhine of Greenwich; his Aunt Mary Witmer- Barbor; along with his Uncle Roger (Connie) Witmer.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his stepson, Jeff Hess.

At this time there will be no services. Heyl Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in James's memory to Hospice of North Central Ohio 1050 Dauch Dr. Ashland, Ohio 44805. Online condolences may be left for the family at

www.heylfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
