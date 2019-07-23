James L. Fisher, 82, of Catawba Island, passed away July 20, 2019 surrounded by family at Stein Hospice.



He was born March 13, 1937 in Mansfield, Ohio but spent most of his life living along the shores of Lake Erie where he spent countless hours fishing and boating on the Great Lakes. In his latter years he traded in the boat for a set of golf clubs and loved spending time on the golf course.



James is survived by his wife, Anita of almost 34 years, his daughters, Beth (Lyle) Oatway, Tricia (Steve) DeYarman, Nicole (Mike) Walters, and six grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Irl and Naomi Fisher.



Visitation will be held at 10am followed by a Memorial Service at 11 am on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton, Ohio, with Reverend Mark Cooper officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Church or to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.



Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, Port Clinton, assisted the family with arrangements. Published in the News Herald on July 23, 2019