James L Niland
Petoskey - James L. Niland, Jr. ("Jim") passed away peacefully at home in Petoskey, MI on April 5, 2020. He was 91.
Jim was born on September 4, 1928 in Cincinnati to parents James and Merle (Muenscher) Niland. Jim received a Master's in Education from Miami University of Ohio in 1955, where he met E. Corrinne Florian of Port Clinton. They married in 1955 and moved to Garden City, MI where they were both teachers. Jim later held several administrative posts with the district. When Jim retired in 1986, the couple moved to Petoskey, MI.
Jim loved sports and was quite an athlete as a young man. He often swam the four miles from Marblehead to Kelley's Island.
Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, E. Corrinne Niland; his sons James L. Niland, III (Ronald Allen), Timothy W. (Jeannie) Niland, Scott H. Niland (Cecile Do); his sister Rosanne Robillard; and his granddaughter Courtney Nicole Niland.
Jim will be cremated at Stone Funeral Home in Petoskey, MI (https://www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com/). A memorial and celebration of his life will be held at a later date, to be announced. Condolences may be sent to Corrinne at 965 Hager Drive, Apartment 330, Petoskey, MI 49770-8749.
Published in the News Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020