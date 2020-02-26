|
|
James Lee Hastings
James Lee Hastings, born 11/19/1938 passed away in Johnson City, TN, on February 20, 2020. He was an educator, football coach and Air Force veteran.
He is survived by his wife Judy, children Curt, Lee, Jami, Kristin and Rebecca, grandchildren and great grandchildren
He was the proud football coach at Port Clinton High School and led the Redskins to 16-4 record in the mid-1970s . Memorial service at Southwest Baptist Church, Johnson City, Tn on Saturday, February 29th 11:00 am. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Service, Jonesborough, TN, 423-547-0379
Published in the News Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020