Services
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
8:30 PM
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
8:00 PM
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Bono, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Nicholas Cemetery
Miller City, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Murray


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James R. Murray Obituary
James R. Murray

Oregon - James R. Murray, 63, of Oregon, OH, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor, MI. He was born in Port Clinton, OH on April 8, 1955, a son of the late Robert & Dorothy (Young) Murray.

For many years, Jim was the the band director at Oak Harbor High School, and retired from Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools as the Internet Technologies Director. For the last several years, he was an instructor of music at Lourdes University, Sylvania, OH.

On June 29, 1996, he married the former Pat Oedy, and she survives. Also surviving are brothers & sisters-in-law, William & Jane Oedy, Fr. Tom Oedy, and Gary & Diana (Oedy) Meyer; Niece, Jennifer (Murray) Scholz, and her husband Jason; Great Nephew & Niece, Aidan Scholz and Olivia Scholz; Nieces & Nephews (by marriage), Alan & Kristine (deceased) Tripp, Michael & Dawn Oedy, Chris & Jill (Oedy) Inkrott, Brian & Kelly (Oedy) Niese, Craig & Wendy (Meyer) Imm, Ryan & Kelly Meyer, Christopher Meyer & fiancé Kristy Birkemeier; Great Nieces & Nephews (by marriage), Kelsey & Kasey Tripp, Collin & Tessa Oedy, Logan, Reese, & Mason Inkrott, Will & Liz Niese. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Tom Murray.

Friends may call from 7-9 PM Wednesday and 2-8 PM Thursday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, OH. The Rosary will be recited at 8:30 PM Wednesday and a Scripture Service will be held at 8:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Friday, March 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Bono, OH, with the Fr. Tom Oedy officiating. Following the Mass, a luncheon will be held at Maumee Bay State Park. A Graveside Service will be held at 4:30 PM Friday at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Miller City, OH. Those planning on making a memorial contributions are asked to please consider, Boys Town, 100 Flanagan Blvd, Boys Town, NE 68010; Foundation for Life, 3454 Oak Alley Ct., Ste. 211, Toledo, OH 43606; St. Louis Soup Kitchen, Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 Sixth St., Toledo, OH 43605, or Masses. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger & News Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crosser Funeral Home
Download Now