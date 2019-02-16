James Ronald "Ron" Mainous



Catawba Island - James Ronald "Ron" Mainous, 83, of Catawba Island passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his beloved wife and family. He was born April 4, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Hershal and Mary (Cox) Mainous. Ron married Rosemary Cipiti on June 14, 1958 and she survives.



Mr. Mainous graduated from Bowling Green State University, where he was active in the drama department and served as President of his fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi. He later received his law degree from LaSalle University. Ron was a claims manager for State Farm in Toledo and retired in 1996. He was a past president of the Toledo Claims Association, past-chairman of the Toledo Arbitration Board and was selected by the Toledo Bar Association to revise campaign rules for Ohio Judges.



Most recently Ron was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where he served as a lector, Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus and CASA. He was previously active in Playmakers Theatre in Port Clinton.



Ron was an avid tennis and bridge player. He enjoyed boating on Lake Erie and a competitive game of corn hole in the back yard. His son called him a walking history book. He loved making people laugh with his quick wit and greatly enjoyed the spotlight. He was famous for his unique dance moves that would instantly attract a huge audience in a blink of an eye. Ron will be greatly missed. Avante!



Surviving are his wife: Rosemary (Cipiti) Mainous, his children: James Mainous of Atlanta, GA, Robin Mainous of Port Clinton, OH, Jennifer (Rodney Friar) Campos of Findlay, OH; grandchildren: Mario (Courtney) Campos of Klamath Falls, OR, Sebastian Campos of Findlay, OH, Nicholas Mainous of Port Clinton, OH, Travis Friar of Denver CO, Tyler Friar of Findlay, OH, Tanner Friar of Findlay, OH; great-grandchildren: Emilio Campos and Wilder Campos; sister: Betty Young Bryant of Oak Harbor, OH, Brenda (Randy) Williams and Frances (Russ) Besinger both of Pontiac, MI. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary (Cox) Lengacher and step-father Homer Lengacher.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father John Missler at 10:00 am Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St. Port Clinton. Interment will follow in Catawba Island Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH 43614. Online condolences may be shared with the family at



Published in the News Herald on Feb. 16, 2019