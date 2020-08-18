Janet (May) Lochotzki
Sandusky - Janet (May) Lochotzki, 90, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, following a brief illness.
Janet was born in Sandusky on July 16, 1930, to the late Ralph and Angela (Schmieder) May.
She graduated from St. Mary's High School and Providence School of Nursing and retired as a pediatric nurse at Providence Hospital. She and her husband were baptized Catholics and devoted members of Holy Angels Catholic Church. Janet loved serving her parish at Holy Angels, playing cards with her nursing friends "The Queens" and their spouses, cheering for the Cleveland Indians, and attending her children and grandchildren's events.
Janet was the heart and soul of her family's numerous holiday traditions, finishing her Christmas shopping and wrapping by October every year and ensuring that everyone was packed into their dining room on Clinton Street with gifts to open and plenty to eat. She had a sharp, quick wit and a childlike wonder at simple joys in life, especially Jujyfruits or any other sweet. One of the things she cherished most were moments spent with family by the water in Sandusky, in her opinion: "the most beautiful place on earth."
Janet is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Charlie Lochotzki. Their hearts beat as one and they were so proud of the life and family they built together. All because two people fell in love, she leaves behind four children, Beth (Tim) Kaser of Sandusky, Mike (Lisa) Lochotzki of Sandusky, Marcia (Joe) Malenfant of Waterville, Jan Lochotzki of Cleveland, Kathi Thomas of Lakewood, whom she thought of as a daughter, and 16 grandchildren, Kim (Bob) Eaton, Meghan (Matthew) Homola, Lauren Lochotzki (Andy Elsner), Molly (Alan) Bogart, Michael Lochotzki (Sherri Fox), Ben (Victoria) Malenfant, Jackie Malenfant (Lindsay Muniz), Meredith (Chris) Tunez, Kyle Kaser (Katelynn Smith), Allie (Patrick) Trabert, Andrew Yontz (Cierra Wurth), Alexis (Westley) Newton, Joshua Yontz, Sam and Thomas Malenfant and 23 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Also numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph and Jim May; sister Jeanne (Sis) Krafty; and grandson, Matthew Malenfant.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 4 to 7pm at David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue in Sandusky to celebrate Janet's life. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, wearing of masks (they will be offered) and social spacing will be mandatory. If you are uneasy about attending, please feel free to leave a message to the family on the website. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Friday morning, August 21, 2020, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Avenue in Sandusky. Fr. Monty Hoyles officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Sandusky.
Those wishing to contribute to Janet's memory may do so to Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Sing joyfully with the Saints and Angels and rest in His arms until we meet again.
