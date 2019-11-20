|
Janette Laura DeSmith Lutz
Oak Harbor - Janette Laura DeSmith Lutz of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019, at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio. She was born in Perrysburg, Ohio, on January 13, 1930, to Hector and Augusta (Van Newhouse) DeSmith. Janette graduated from Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio, in 1948 and met her husband of 52 years, Bernard Lutz, at a CYO dance in Toledo. They would marry August 5, 1949, in Steuben, Indiana, and lived in Toledo before moving to Oak Harbor in 1952. Janette raised five children and worked as a dental assistant. She also worked as an accountant at the Migrant Health Clinic in Oak Harbor and for La Raza Unida de Ohio in Columbus, Toledo and Bowling Green as an controller/grant writer until her retirement in 1987.
Janette was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Oak Harbor and a member of The Late Eight Card Club. She loved gardening and the Christmas season. Janette was a beloved mother and grandmother known for her welcoming, loving home, her delicious birthday cakes and beautiful Christmas decorations. She made each of her grandchildren feel like they were the most important person in the world and spent many hours with them sitting at the kitchen table drawing, playing Yahtzee, watching movies, and plying them with Pepsi and fried potatoes. She also entertained them with stories of her childhood and Belgian heritage.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Buechsenschuss; daughters Diana (Tom) Sorg and Cynthia (Lester) Weatherwax of Oak Harbor, Ohio; sons Daniel Lutz, Jeffrey (Nikki) Lutz of Salisbury, North Carolina, and David (Cynthia) Lutz of Newton, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jenny (Rudy) Ramos, Nichole Weatherwax, Jessica (Devin Farris) Weatherwax, Eric and Kevin Lutz, Aubrey (Brannon) Potter, Anthony Lutz, and Bria (Sean) Scott; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bernard, sisters, Betty Cary and Margie Wurzell, brother, Gerry DeSmith, infant son, Todd Lutz, and grandson, Christopher Sorg.
The family will receive visitors at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019, where the funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019. Burial will take place in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial donations may be made to Stein Hospice or the . Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019