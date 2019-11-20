Services
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-3011
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette Lutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette Laura DeSmith Lutz


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janette Laura DeSmith Lutz Obituary
Janette Laura DeSmith Lutz

Oak Harbor - Janette Laura DeSmith Lutz of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019, at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio. She was born in Perrysburg, Ohio, on January 13, 1930, to Hector and Augusta (Van Newhouse) DeSmith. Janette graduated from Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio, in 1948 and met her husband of 52 years, Bernard Lutz, at a CYO dance in Toledo. They would marry August 5, 1949, in Steuben, Indiana, and lived in Toledo before moving to Oak Harbor in 1952. Janette raised five children and worked as a dental assistant. She also worked as an accountant at the Migrant Health Clinic in Oak Harbor and for La Raza Unida de Ohio in Columbus, Toledo and Bowling Green as an controller/grant writer until her retirement in 1987.

Janette was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Oak Harbor and a member of The Late Eight Card Club. She loved gardening and the Christmas season. Janette was a beloved mother and grandmother known for her welcoming, loving home, her delicious birthday cakes and beautiful Christmas decorations. She made each of her grandchildren feel like they were the most important person in the world and spent many hours with them sitting at the kitchen table drawing, playing Yahtzee, watching movies, and plying them with Pepsi and fried potatoes. She also entertained them with stories of her childhood and Belgian heritage.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Buechsenschuss; daughters Diana (Tom) Sorg and Cynthia (Lester) Weatherwax of Oak Harbor, Ohio; sons Daniel Lutz, Jeffrey (Nikki) Lutz of Salisbury, North Carolina, and David (Cynthia) Lutz of Newton, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jenny (Rudy) Ramos, Nichole Weatherwax, Jessica (Devin Farris) Weatherwax, Eric and Kevin Lutz, Aubrey (Brannon) Potter, Anthony Lutz, and Bria (Sean) Scott; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bernard, sisters, Betty Cary and Margie Wurzell, brother, Gerry DeSmith, infant son, Todd Lutz, and grandson, Christopher Sorg.

The family will receive visitors at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019, where the funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019. Burial will take place in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial donations may be made to Stein Hospice or the . Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now