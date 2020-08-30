Janis R. Biggert
Oak Harbor - Janis R. Biggert, 87 of Oak Harbor, OH died Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 12, 1933, in Gypsum, OH to the late Charles and Ruth (Herring) Boss. On January 16, 1954, she married Clifford A. Biggert and he survives. Janis worked many years as the General Manager of Diamond Shamrock, Inc. private hunting lodge. She was also employed in the foodservice department at both Riverview Nursing Home and the Port Clinton City Schools from which she retired in 1994. She attended LaPointe United Methodist Church. During her children's school years, she was a member of the Oak Harbor Athletic and Music Boosters and was affiliated with a women's group active in the Toussaint area (Toussaint Belles). Janis was the matriarch of her family and devoted her love and time to all her family members. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her famous chocolate chip cookies for all of her grandchildren to enjoy.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Clifford Biggert (from which she earned the title "saint" from her grandchildren); their children: Richard "Itch" (Tina) Biggert, Daniel "Ferd" Biggert, Cindy (Tom) Reinhart, Henry "Coke" (Jodi) Biggert, all of Oak Harbor, and Victoria (DJ) Nye of San Diego, CA; 15 grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Charles Boss Jr., John Boss, Herbert Boss, and Royce Boss, and one great-granddaughter.
Due to the health of her husband Clifford and the Covid19 Pandemic, there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions go to LaPointe United Methodist Church or ProMedica Hospice. Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor is assisting the family with arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or leave a condolence for the family are asked to visit www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com
.