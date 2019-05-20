Jean S. Ruff



Oak Harbor - Jean S. Ruff, 88, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her home. She was born near Salem, Ohio on April 28, 1931, a daughter of the late Howard & Carrie (Boyle) Stitle.



Jean was a graduate of the former Goshen High School, near Salem, and earned her Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University. She was a Home Economics teacher at Oak Harbor High School for over 20 years, retiring in 1984. Following her teaching career, Jean was a Home Economics consultant for Bassett's Market. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor, where she was active in the Abend Guild. Jean was also a member of the Literary & Social Club, Oak Harbor, and the Ottawa County Retired Teachers.



On September 4, 1955, she married Carl F. Ruff, and he preceded her in death on June 10, 1983. Jean is survived by her children, Janis (Greg) Hamilton, Lathrup Village, Michigan, Gary (Kathleen) Ruff, Medina, Ohio, and Judith (Stuart) Lindsey, Frankfort, Illinois; Grandchildren, Bradley & Eric Hamilton, Daniel (Emily) Lindsey, Melissa (Brad) Allen, Robert, Jessica, & Jordan Lindsey, and Jason & Jenna Ruff; Great-Grandchildren, Joy Lindsey, Elizabeth, Maggie, & Claire Allen, and Hannah Lindsey; brother, Roger (Doris) Stitle, Salem, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Miriam Ruff. She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol (James) Barnes.



Friends may call from 3-8 P.M. Monday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 165 Toussaint St., Oak Harbor, where friends may call an hour prior to the service. Rev. David A. Voll will officiate, and interment will follow at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Following the services, a luncheon will be held at the church. Those planning on making a memorial contribution in Jean's memory are asked to please consider the Carl F. Ruff Scholarship Fund of The Ohio State University or St. Paul United Church of Christ. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com. Published in the News Herald on May 20, 2019