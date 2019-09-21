|
Jeffery Alan Ambrozy, age 58, of Port Clinton OH, passed away September 14 2019, unexpectedly in the comfort of his home. Jeff was born in Port Clinton, OH on March 25th 1961. He was preceded in death by parents Frank Joseph and Mary Lou Ambrozy and his brother John W. Ambrozy. Jeff leaves behind children Suzanne K. Ambrozy, Chelsea K. Greer (Zane P. Greer) and Lexsus C. Ambrozy. Grand children Alexandria G. Ambrozy, Adan A. Greer, Payton P. Greer, Lillyann K. Greer and Lincoln J. Greer. Along with siblings Mark T. Ambrozy, Catherine M. Ambrozy, Frank J. Ambrozy Jr. and Marty R. Ambrozy.
Jeff had a great appreciation for the outdoors and cold beer, He loved spending time on his land drinking his beer looking out at the river. In his younger years he was an avid commercial fisherman, owner and CEO of Ambrozy Fish Co. He was a master carpenter by trade and a member of the carpenters union local 744, till the end of his life. He spent his retirement building anything his children would dream up. He also spent a lot of time with his grandchildren sharing all of his wisdom with them. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
A celebration of life will be held by family on October 12 2019, at the VFW Grounds starting at 2pm and ending whenever we run out of bush.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 21, 2019