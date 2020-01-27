|
Jeffrey A. Beat
Port Clinton - Jeffrey A. Beat, 67, of Port Clinton passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Fremont, Ohio.
He was born on October 11, 1952 in Attica, Ohio to Harold and Mercedes Beat. Jeff is survived by his three sons, Nicholas Beat of Oregon, Ohio, Allen Beat of Toledo, Ohio and Joshua (Crystal) Beat of Toledo, Ohio; life-time companion, Tina Kemp and her two children, Janae and Kerry; brothers, Greg (Opal) Beat and Mark (Cindy) Beat of Attica, Ohio; sisters, Christine (Richard) Hillman of Texas, Marlene Beat of Avon Lake and Charlene (Fred) Bono of St. Charles, MO; and 8 grandchildren.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harold and Mercedes Beat; and brother, Anthony.
Jeff was a 1970 graduate of Seneca East High School, a heavy equipment operator, volunteer Firefighter for Bay Township as well as an avid bird watcher. He loved nature and enjoyed every moment he could be outside. A Celebration of Life in Jeff's honor will be held at a later date.
Published in the News Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020