Jeffrey Holt
Fort Worth, TX - Jeffrey Scott Holt, 34, formerly of Hopewell, passed away on February 9, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. He was born on February 11, 1984, a son of Stephen and Sharon (Edenfield) Holt.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Frank Holt; his grandmother, Joan Edenfield, and his uncle, Walter "Skip" Edenfield.
Along with his parents he is survived by his brother, Joseph Holt; his sister, Stephanie Holt; his grandparents, Walter "Pap" and Sylvia Edenfield; his grandmother, Dorothy Holt; his girlfriend, Victoria Torres,and aunts, uncles, cousins and many close family friends.
Jeffrey loved sports, particularly football. His favorite team, of course, the Steelers. His favorite things were police station pizza, a steeler game, and spending time with family. He enjoyed his Sunday's at the Christ Alliance church in Hopewell.
He loves to listen to Jay Z almost everyday, always put him in a great mood.
He always had a smile on his face, no matter what, that would light up a room. He was the life of the party. He loved his family and friends deeply and will be deeply missed by everyone.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM in the Huntsman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Aliquippa (2345 Mill ST. where services will be held on Monday at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in the News Herald on Feb. 16, 2019