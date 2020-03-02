|
Jesse Thomas Cutcher
Gibsonburg - Jesse Thomas Cutcher, 29, of Gibsonburg, OH left this earth on February 28, 2020. Born on July 7, 1990 in Erie County, OH to Jeffrey T. Cutcher Sr. and Kimberly D. (Dunn) Cutcher he is survived by the love of his life, Laura (Lopushok) Cutcher whom he married on October 31, 2014.
Jesse was a maintenance technician II at First Solar since January; previously working at Toledo Molding and Die where he excelled as a maintenance technician for 7 years.
An avid member of the gaming community, Jesse was extremely tech savvy and able to solve any computer problem in no time at all. He enjoyed the challenge of working on cars and was known to help anyone in need, with no thought for himself.
Surviving him are his wife, Laura; sons, Vladimir and Theodore, and daughter, Ruby all of Gibsonburg; father, Jeffrey T. Cutcher Sr. and of Port Clinton; mother, Kimberly D. (Dunn) Cutcher of Gibsonburg; brothers, Jeffrey T. Cutcher Jr. of Port Clinton and Ryan S. Brake of Gibsonburg; sister, Katie L. Cutcher of Tiffin; brothers-in-law, John A. Sthall of Gibsonburg and Andrew D. Medows of Gibsonburg; sister-in-law, Brandy E. Shuster; paternal grandmother, Mary E. Fetters of Fremont; niece, Olivia M. Cutcher of Port Clinton; nephews, Xander A. Cutcher, Linkin J. Meyer, Gavin D. Meyer, Kegan D. Meyer all of Tiffin, OH; mother-in-law, Katherine (David) Walters of Gibsonburg; and father-in-law, Phil Lopushok of Wonder Lake, IL.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John M. and Annie M. (Ragle) Dunn.
There will be no showing held except to the immediate family per the final requests of Jesse. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Pontifex building in Fremont, OH for his Celebration of Life. Additional parking is available at the BMV.
In honor of Jesse, memorials may be made to Laura, for the future needs of their children.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020