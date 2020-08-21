Joan B. Arquette
Port Clinton - Joan B. Arquette, 64, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, OH. She was born October 10, 1955 in Port Clinton, OH. She graduated in 1973 from Oak Harbor High School. Joan previously worked at Sleep In, Country Inn & Suites and Mon Ami all in Port Clinton, OH. She loved watching birds, taking long walks and she was an avid crocheter.
Surviving are her daughter: Jill (Carl) Emerick of Bellevue, OH; son: Jim (Amy) Arquette of Sandusky; grandchildren: Colten Emerick, Dylan Emerick, Carl Emerick, Jr., Tyler Arquette, Jared Arquette, Kaitlyn Arquette, Aidan Arquette; siblings: William (Sue) Wyrick of Tennessee, Carol (Bob) Grose of Alaska, Frederick Owens of Alaska, Patricia (Chip) McManus of Oak Harbor, Robert (Diane) Owens of Fremont, John (Lucretia) Owens of Fremont, Rodney (Cheryl) Owens of Grove City, OH, Penny Ballard of Washington, and Candy (Dick) Zunk of Oak Harbor. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father Grace and Loniel Bays and her father Frederick Owens.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH 43452 where visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:00 am - 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
