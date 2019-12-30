|
|
Joan L. Lukac
Port Clinton - Joan L. Lukac, 82 of Port Clinton, OH died Saturday, December 28, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was born July 27, 1937 in Marblehead, OH to the late Joseph and Helen (Chura) Smorgala. She was a 1955 graduate of Lakeside High School. On October 13, 1962 she married Paul F. Lukac and he survives. Joan started working for Norm Mantey at the Mon Ami Winery, then for the Law Offices of Morton & Thierry. She stayed at home raising her children, before retiring from the Hallmark Store in Port Clinton. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton, where she was a member of the Ave Maria Study Club and St. Teresa of Calcutta Bible Study Group as well as an active member on several volunteer teams. Her generous and giving nature carried even further as she served as an outpatient volunteer at Magruder Hospital. A very social person, she played in a volleyball league for many years and loved playing Mahjong on Thursdays.
Survivors include her husband Paul of Port Clinton; children: Diane (Chad) Agnes of Columbus, OH and Daniel Lukac of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren Brooke and David; grand puppies Sophie and Chloe; many nieces and nephews and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Joseph "JoJo" Smorgala and sister Nadine Biro.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-7:30pm at the Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton Chapel, with the family present from 2-4:30 & 5:30-7:30pm. The Ava Maria Study Club will begin the Rosary service at 7:30pm at the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with The Rev. John Missler Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution are asked to consider St. Jude's Research Hospital or Immaculate Conception School. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in the News Herald from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019