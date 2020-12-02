Joan M. Hamann
Oak Harbor - Joan M. Hamann, 86, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born on June 22, 1934, and was the adopted daughter of the late Edward & Florence (Schmardebeck) Fleckner. After the death of Edward, her mother married William Miller.
Joan was a graduate of Salem-Oak Harbor High School. She was a nurse's aide at Fremont Memorial Hospital and also at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton, where she was an aide in the Obstetrics unit, and later was a ward clerk. Joan was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor, and enjoyed boating, bowling, square dancing, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
On January 21, 1953, she married Dennis R. Hamann, and he preceded her in death on July 31, 2016, after over 63 years of marriage. Joan is survived by her daughters, Vickie (Larry) Goldstein, Becky Edge, and Jackie (Rod Graffis) Hamann; grandchildren, Monica (Calvin) Metcalf, Chelle (James) Blausey, Nicole (Matt) Marvin, Bill (Amie Elarton) Edge, Ryan (Amanda Case) Goldstein, Julie Nolfi, and Alex Edge; 14 great-grandchildren; half brother, Arthur (Lily) Rose; and half sisters, Linda (Steve) Snover and Marlene Livingston. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Will Goldstein Powell; son-in-law, Bill Edge; grandson-in-law, Mario Nolfi; half sister, Joyce Moore; half brother-in-law, Leo Livingston; brother and sister-in-law, Al & Judy Anderson and father and mother-in-laws Wilbur and Faye Hamann.
Friends may call from 2-8 PM Thursday at Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. Private funeral services will be held at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor, with Rev. Becky Bolander officiating. Interment will be at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor.
Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449 or ProMedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560. Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com
