1/1
Joan M. Hamann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Hamann

Oak Harbor - Joan M. Hamann, 86, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born on June 22, 1934, and was the adopted daughter of the late Edward & Florence (Schmardebeck) Fleckner. After the death of Edward, her mother married William Miller.

Joan was a graduate of Salem-Oak Harbor High School. She was a nurse's aide at Fremont Memorial Hospital and also at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton, where she was an aide in the Obstetrics unit, and later was a ward clerk. Joan was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor, and enjoyed boating, bowling, square dancing, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

On January 21, 1953, she married Dennis R. Hamann, and he preceded her in death on July 31, 2016, after over 63 years of marriage. Joan is survived by her daughters, Vickie (Larry) Goldstein, Becky Edge, and Jackie (Rod Graffis) Hamann; grandchildren, Monica (Calvin) Metcalf, Chelle (James) Blausey, Nicole (Matt) Marvin, Bill (Amie Elarton) Edge, Ryan (Amanda Case) Goldstein, Julie Nolfi, and Alex Edge; 14 great-grandchildren; half brother, Arthur (Lily) Rose; and half sisters, Linda (Steve) Snover and Marlene Livingston. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Will Goldstein Powell; son-in-law, Bill Edge; grandson-in-law, Mario Nolfi; half sister, Joyce Moore; half brother-in-law, Leo Livingston; brother and sister-in-law, Al & Judy Anderson and father and mother-in-laws Wilbur and Faye Hamann.

Friends may call from 2-8 PM Thursday at Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. Private funeral services will be held at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor, with Rev. Becky Bolander officiating. Interment will be at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor.

Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449 or ProMedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560. Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crosser Funeral Home Oak Harbor Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Crosser Funeral Home Oak Harbor Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved