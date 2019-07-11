Joanne Eileen Grover



- - October 17, 1931 - July 9, 2019



Joanne E. Grover passed on July 9, 2019 at Otterbein North Shore assisted living facility in the loving care of her family. She was born October 17, 1931 to Leonard and Louise Windnagel.



Joanne was a graduate of Port Clinton High School in 1949. She married Marvin Rofkar Grover on December 18, 1954. She raised her family of four children while residing on Catawba Island. She was a longtime member of St John Lutheran Church including membership in the church choir. She was a former member and one time president of the Port Clinton School Board and worked in the Ottawa County Recorder's office and Board of Elections for many years. She was active in the Ottawa County Democratic Party.



Survivors include: Son: Martin (Barbara) Grover of Oak Harbor, OH; Daughters: Joellen (Paul) Anderson of Ocala, FL, Jennifer (Keith) Cox of Orlando, FL and Jan (John) Tutalo of Dayton, OH; 4 Grandchildren: Lauren (Ben) Grover of New York City, Drew (Sarah) Grover of Elmore, Justine (Greg) Grover Grieger of Oak Harbor, Jason Anderson of Ocala, FL, great grandson Marvin Grover, sister Audrey Sprenger, sister-in-law: Donna Christiansen and many loving nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three of her siblings.



Visitation will be 6-8pm, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington St, Port Clinton and one hour prior to funeral service 11am, Friday, July 12, 2019, at St John Lutheran Church, 207 Adams St, Port Clinton. Burial will follow at Catawba Island Cemetery. Memorial Donations in Joanne's honor can be made to the Otterbein Benevolent Fund, www.otterbein.org. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com Published in the News Herald on July 11, 2019