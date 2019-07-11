Services
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St John Lutheran Church
207 Adams St,
Port Clinton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St John Lutheran Church
207 Adams St
Port Clinton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Grover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Eileen Grover


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Eileen Grover Obituary
Joanne Eileen Grover

- - October 17, 1931 - July 9, 2019

Joanne E. Grover passed on July 9, 2019 at Otterbein North Shore assisted living facility in the loving care of her family. She was born October 17, 1931 to Leonard and Louise Windnagel.

Joanne was a graduate of Port Clinton High School in 1949. She married Marvin Rofkar Grover on December 18, 1954. She raised her family of four children while residing on Catawba Island. She was a longtime member of St John Lutheran Church including membership in the church choir. She was a former member and one time president of the Port Clinton School Board and worked in the Ottawa County Recorder's office and Board of Elections for many years. She was active in the Ottawa County Democratic Party.

Survivors include: Son: Martin (Barbara) Grover of Oak Harbor, OH; Daughters: Joellen (Paul) Anderson of Ocala, FL, Jennifer (Keith) Cox of Orlando, FL and Jan (John) Tutalo of Dayton, OH; 4 Grandchildren: Lauren (Ben) Grover of New York City, Drew (Sarah) Grover of Elmore, Justine (Greg) Grover Grieger of Oak Harbor, Jason Anderson of Ocala, FL, great grandson Marvin Grover, sister Audrey Sprenger, sister-in-law: Donna Christiansen and many loving nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three of her siblings.

Visitation will be 6-8pm, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington St, Port Clinton and one hour prior to funeral service 11am, Friday, July 12, 2019, at St John Lutheran Church, 207 Adams St, Port Clinton. Burial will follow at Catawba Island Cemetery. Memorial Donations in Joanne's honor can be made to the Otterbein Benevolent Fund, www.otterbein.org. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Herald on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now