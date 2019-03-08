Joe G. Rice



Oak Harbor - Joe G. Rice, 81, of Oak Harbor, died Tuesday evening, March 5, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Joe was born April 16, 1937, in Greene Township, Ohio, to Edward B. and Maxine (Conoly) Rice. On February 2, 1963, he married Kittie J. Bucher and she preceded him in death November 30, 1999. Joe worked as a heavy equipment operator for U.S. Gypsum, retiring after 45 years. He served in the Army and was a member and Past Commander of the American Legion Post #114 in Oak Harbor. Joe loved to bowl and bowled in several leagues. He also enjoyed working on cars and doing repairs for his family.



Joe is survived by his sister, Kate Parman, sister-in-law, Faye Rice and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers, Harold and Fred Rice, and sisters, Pauling Hodge and Edival Evans.



Visitation for Joe will be 9:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Township Union Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Joe may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. Published in the News Herald on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary