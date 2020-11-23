1/1
Joel Joseph Prucha
Joel Joseph Prucha

Joel Joseph Prucha, age 82, Beloved spouse of Carol Jeanne (Seagro) for over 61 years. Devoted father of Donna Jacobs (Brian), Mary Anne Prucha, and Sam Seagro. Son of Eleanor and Joseph Prucha (both deceased), brother of Judith Lynne. Treasured uncle to many. Best friend of Edward Mayer (Judy). Joel was a resident of Independence Ohio for over 50 years and was a job superintendent with Bolton Pratt Construction for his entire 40 plus year career. An avid fisherman and golfer, at the time of his death he lived in Marblehead, Ohio and Punta Gorda Florida.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Father James Brown 10:00 am Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 Barclay St. Marblehead, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Plaza, MEmphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com . Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel is handling the arrangements.




Published in News Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
