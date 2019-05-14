|
John Edward Baer
Cardington - John Edward Baer, age 67, of Cardington, OH, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. He bravely fought dementia with strength and dignity. Throughout, his faith in God never waivered. He was a soldier in the United States Army and later became a security guard at Davis Besse Nuclear Power Plant, until retirement. He was actively involved in Fort Meigs. His hobbies included photography, poetry, and collecting artifacts. He was skilled in leather craftsmanship and other historical works. John enjoyed being in nature and capturing its beauty. He also looked forward to watching the Ohio State Buckeyes. John was an adoring husband to his wife Diane Foltz Baer of 26 lovely years. He was a loving and proud father to his daughter Nikki Prichard (Andrew) and step son Brian Shind (Joy). He delighted in his grandchildren Grace and Ella Prichard and Sam, Ben, Lilly, and JJ Shind. He was a proud brother to Jim Baer, Bobbi Hill, Sybil Boyd, Fred Baer, Jeff Baer and Dan Baer. He is preceded in death by his father (James Baer), mother (Sib Baer) and brother (Fred Baer). Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from noon until 2:00pm at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay, where the funeral services will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 2:00pm. The services will be officiated by Pastor Jimmy Comstock and burial will follow at New Maplewood Cemetery, where full military honors will be preformed by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.
Published in the News Herald & Marion Star on May 14, 2019