John H. Almendinger
Fremont - John H. Almendinger, 89, of Fremont passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
John was born on May 13, 1931 in Marion, Ohio to the late Nolan and Edna (Brewer) Almendinger. He married Dolores Howe and she preceded him in death. John is survived by his son Todd Almendinger of Port Clinton. He was also preceded in death by a son Kim Almendinger.
John was 1949 graduate of Norwalk High School and then attended Ohio Northern Pharmacy School. He then enlisted and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. John retired in 1992 as the Director of Pharmacy and Vice President of Ancillary Services at Fremont Memorial Hospital. John was a member of the Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church, Lions Club, Elks Club and Moose Club. He was also a member of the Brainard F & AM #336 and was also a member of the Zenobia Shrine and Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of the Valley of Toledo.
A Private Service will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the Magruder Hospital Foundation, 615 Fulton St., Port Clinton, Ohio 43452.
