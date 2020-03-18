Services
Elmore - John J. Halicek, 96, of Elmore, Ohio died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the Genoa Retirement Village, Genoa, Ohio, where he had been a resident for the past two and a half years. He was born in Velka, Moravia, Czechoslovakia on July 4, 1923 to Paul and Agnes (Valasek) Halicek. In 1924 he and his parents immigrated to Genoa, Ohio.

John was a lifetime farmer raising Holstein milk cows, tomatoes, corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa. He also worked 42 years for Libbey-Owens-Ford Co., East Broadway plant and later the Rossford plant, where he retired in 1985. John was a life time member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, in Genoa, where he could be found sitting in the same pew every Sunday. John was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, #4237, in Genoa. John also enjoyed listening to Czech Polka music.

John is survived by several nieces and nephews whom he was very close to. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Paul, Joe and Martin Halicek.

A private funeral Mass will be conducted with burial to follow in the Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 204 S. Main Street, Genoa, Ohio or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

John's family would like to thank the staffs of Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Genoa Retirement Village, especially the 300 hall, for their care and concern while he was a resident.
Published in the News Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
