John "JD" Jones
Port Clinton - John "JD" Jones, 94, of Port Clinton, OH, passed away, Sunday, December 30, 2018.
Memorial service will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, OH. Interment will be private in Catawba Island Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of JD may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams St., Port Clinton, OH 43452 or Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald on Mar. 13, 2019