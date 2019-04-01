John Leslie Rofkar



- - John Leslie Rofkar, 92, died on March 28, 2019, at Otterbein Senior Life Marblehead. In Hospice care, he passed peacefully in his sleep.



Born in Washington, D.C. on May 18, 1926, to William F. and Jean Bruce Rofkar, John attended Catawba Island Elementary School and graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1944.



John, an Eagle Scout in his early years, went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy where he served 2 years in WWII in the South Pacific as a Sonarman 3rd Class on the destroyer USS Melvin 680.



After his Honorable Discharge, he attended OSU and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree, then continued on to receive his Master of Education from BGSU in 1957.



John worked as a science teacher and principal at Allen Central School for 7 years before becoming the very first principal at Bataan Memorial Elementary School for 21 years until his retirement in 1978. He had a great love for children, and enjoyed doing playground duty.



John's strong work ethic was instilled in his children. He loved growing apples and peaches at Edgewood Orchards on Catawba Island, where his father and grandfather had done so. He immensely enjoyed nature walks with his grandchildren.



Having had a strong Christian faith, John read his Bible every morning and evening, and was a Charter Member of Resurrection Lutheran Church on Catawba where he not only was the first president of Church Council, but taught catechism, and served in different capacities for many years.



John is survived by his wife, Helen Jean (Beadle), whom he married on June 10, 1950, at the Holy Assumption Orthodox Church in Marblehead, Ohio; children Judy (Bruce) Gyde, John (Becky) Rofkar, Debbie (Scott) Piper, and Bill (Ellen) Rofkar, along with 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and sister Caroline Forster.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Ryan John.



Long known for his positive outlook on life, John's compassionate spirit will live on through the many lives he's enriched.



The Rofkar family sincerely thanks the nursing staffs at Otterbein and Stein Hospice for their compassionate care. God bless each and every one.



A private memorial service was held at Catawba Island Cemetery for his family.



The family wishes for any memorials to be made to Otterbein Senior Life Marblehead, Resurrection Lutheran Church, or Stein Hospice. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements. Online condolences maybe shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Published in the News Herald on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary