John T. McDonald
Marblehead - John T. McDonald, 67, of Marblehead, OH passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, OH. He was born March 19, 1952 in Youngstown, OH the son of John and Doris (Stauffer) McDonald. He married Claudia Rowbotham on December 14, 1974 and she survives. John worked for Standard Slag as a test driller and then LaFarge Quarry as a foreman. He served on Marblehead Village Council for many years.
Surviving are his wife: Claudia; sons: Jamie (Julie) McDonald of Marblehead, Chris (Julie) McDonald of Marblehead; grandchildren: Mia, Ella, Miles, Grace, Ethan; sisters: Judith (Denny) Brenner of Youngstown, Peggy (George) McNab of Poland, OH, Sandy (Gary) Susko of Poland, OH, Colleen Cooper of Poland, OH, Tricia (Steve) Garthwaite of Poland, OH; brother-in-law: Terry (Janette) Rowbotham, of Marblehead, OH and sister-in-law: Sally (Frank) Rahde of Austintown, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH where visitation will be held Saturday morning from 9:00 - 11:00 am. Rev. Mark Cooper will be officiating. Interment will follow in Sackett Cemetery, Danbury Township. Memorial contributions my be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in the News Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019