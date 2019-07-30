|
Jordan E. Moore
Port Clinton - Jordan E. Moore, 30, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, OH. She was born May 25, 1989 in Rochester Hills, MI, the daughter of David and Janet (Gray) Moore. Jordan was a member of Firelands Presbyterian Church, Port Clinton, OH where she volunteered in the office. She also volunteered at the Portage Resale Center.
Surviving are her parents: David and Janet Moore; brother: Elliott Moore of Chicago, IL; sister: Alex Ann Moore of Detroit, MI; maternal grandfather: Glen (Betty) Gray of Lansing, MI; maternal grandmother: Ann Cook of Lansing, MI; aunts and uncles: Linda and Don Applegate of Mansfield, OH, Roger and Joanne Moore of San Antonio, TX, Steve and Beth Moore of Charlotte, NC, Dennis and Connie Gray of Naperville, IL, Elizabeth Gray of Lansing, MI, Peggy Gray and Ken Jones of Rochester, MN; many cousins, second cousins and many loving caregivers from RVI Home Care Agency. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Robert and Betty Moore; step-grandfather: Cleland "Bud" Cook; cousins: Shelly Beth Jones and Theresa Moore.
Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, August 2, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St, Port Clinton. Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 noon Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Rd. Port Clinton, OH. with visitation at the church Saturday from 11:00 am until the service. Rev. Mark Cooper will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to The Arc of Ottawa County (an organization that supports families of individuals with developmental disabilities) P. O. Box 795, Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in the News Herald on July 30, 2019