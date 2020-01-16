|
|
Joseph C. Eberle, 53, of Port Clinton, Ohio, died suddenly Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Fisher Titus Medical Center, Norwalk, Ohio. He was born in Port Clinton on July 5, 1966, a son of Frederick & Loretta (Jarosz) Eberle.
Joe was a graduate of Port Clinton High School and attended The Ohio State University and the culinary program of Columbus State Community College. He was a chef at Cleats in Marblehead and loved everything related to cooking, preparing his first Thanksgiving meal at age 11. Joe collected cookbooks of every kind, eventually accumulating over 1000. He was a member of the American Culinary Federation. Joe loved animals of all kinds, especially cats and eagles, and greatly enjoyed attending the Ohio Renaissance Festival every September.
Surviving is his mother, Loretta Eberle, Port Clinton, and his brother, William (ShirLee) Eberle, Oak Harbor, Ohio. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, many cousins, and nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Eberle, and grandparents, William & Susan Eberle, and Stephen & Mary Ann Jarosz.
Friends are invited to call from 2-6 PM Sunday, January 19 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton Street, Port Clinton. There will be no services held at this time. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider the Humane Society of Ottawa County, the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, or the family. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in the News Herald from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020