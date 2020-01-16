Services
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Eberle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph C. Eberle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph C. Eberle Obituary
Joseph C. Eberle, 53, of Port Clinton, Ohio, died suddenly Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Fisher Titus Medical Center, Norwalk, Ohio. He was born in Port Clinton on July 5, 1966, a son of Frederick & Loretta (Jarosz) Eberle.

Joe was a graduate of Port Clinton High School and attended The Ohio State University and the culinary program of Columbus State Community College. He was a chef at Cleats in Marblehead and loved everything related to cooking, preparing his first Thanksgiving meal at age 11. Joe collected cookbooks of every kind, eventually accumulating over 1000. He was a member of the American Culinary Federation. Joe loved animals of all kinds, especially cats and eagles, and greatly enjoyed attending the Ohio Renaissance Festival every September.

Surviving is his mother, Loretta Eberle, Port Clinton, and his brother, William (ShirLee) Eberle, Oak Harbor, Ohio. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, many cousins, and nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Eberle, and grandparents, William & Susan Eberle, and Stephen & Mary Ann Jarosz.

Friends are invited to call from 2-6 PM Sunday, January 19 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton Street, Port Clinton. There will be no services held at this time. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider the Humane Society of Ottawa County, the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, or the family. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in the News Herald from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
Download Now