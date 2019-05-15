|
Joseph James Kimberger IV left this Earth May 11, 2019 in search of eternal peace. Joe was a kind-hearted and loyal man with a distinct and unforgettable laugh. He was a man of few words but one of many memorable phrases. He was fun-loving and was always willing to try whatever stunt someone put him up to trying. He was also an official spokesman for Crocs, his favorite shoe type.
Joe was born into this world on January 14, 1974 to Joe Kimberger III and the late Brenda Walleman. His step-parents are Rick and Sandra Walleman, Sr. and Michelle Kimberger.
He relished his role as father to Travis Barton. He was the brother of Pamela (Michael) Davidson; Richard (Jennifer) Walleman, Jr., Charles (Trina) Kimberger, Brian (Erin) Walleman, Michael Gilman, Stacy Brown (Alex), Roland Gilman and Allison Kimberger. Although Joe always claimed to not "like" children, he was the favorite uncle of his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Angela Navarro.
Joe attended Calvary Baptist Church in Findlay and had developed many friendships from there. He lived in South Carolina and attended Grace Life Church, but recently moved back to Ohio which he always considered his "home".
Joe, your place in our hearts will never be forgotten. You are loved and missed already by anyone who knew your presence. May you forever wear your Carhartt bibs and "Crocs and socks" as you walk peacefully through eternity. We love you, Beau...always and forever,
"I ain't here for a long time. But I'm here for a good time. Uh huh"
Published in the News Herald on May 15, 2019