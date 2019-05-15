Services
Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home - Carey
225 West Findlay St
Carey, OH 43316
419-396-7520
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kimberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph James Kimberger Iv


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph James Kimberger Iv Obituary
Joseph James Kimberger IV left this Earth May 11, 2019 in search of eternal peace. Joe was a kind-hearted and loyal man with a distinct and unforgettable laugh. He was a man of few words but one of many memorable phrases. He was fun-loving and was always willing to try whatever stunt someone put him up to trying. He was also an official spokesman for Crocs, his favorite shoe type.

Joe was born into this world on January 14, 1974 to Joe Kimberger III and the late Brenda Walleman. His step-parents are Rick and Sandra Walleman, Sr. and Michelle Kimberger.

He relished his role as father to Travis Barton. He was the brother of Pamela (Michael) Davidson; Richard (Jennifer) Walleman, Jr., Charles (Trina) Kimberger, Brian (Erin) Walleman, Michael Gilman, Stacy Brown (Alex), Roland Gilman and Allison Kimberger. Although Joe always claimed to not "like" children, he was the favorite uncle of his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Angela Navarro.

Joe attended Calvary Baptist Church in Findlay and had developed many friendships from there. He lived in South Carolina and attended Grace Life Church, but recently moved back to Ohio which he always considered his "home".

Joe, your place in our hearts will never be forgotten. You are loved and missed already by anyone who knew your presence. May you forever wear your Carhartt bibs and "Crocs and socks" as you walk peacefully through eternity. We love you, Beau...always and forever,

"I ain't here for a long time. But I'm here for a good time. Uh huh"

Online condolences may be sent to:

StombaughBatton.com
Published in the News Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now