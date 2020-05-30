Joseph Norman Hudak
1948 - 2020
Joseph Norman Hudak

Lakeside-Marblehead - "The Best Hugger" has entered heaven into the arms of our Highest Power, Family and Friends. Joseph Norman Hudak, 72, of Lakeside-Marblehead passed away May 24, 2020 in Vero Beach, FL. He was born March 6, 1948 in Port Clinton, OH the son of Joseph Daniel and Theresa Marie (Ontko) Hudak. He married Pamela Sue Vickers on April 6, 1968. Joe worked at Marblehead Quarry, U. S. Gypsum and then retired from Ford Motor Company. He previously owned and operated D & D Carpet Cleaning. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, boating, fishing in the fall, playing the ponies, golfing, Notre Dame Football and going to Rock 'n' Roll Concerts. He loved to get patio donuts for his grandkids and spend time with his Bingo Group, Poker Group and Pool Ladies.

Surviving are his wife: Pam; daughter: Amy (Tad) Page of Worthington, OH; son: Matthew Hudak of Lakeside-Marblehead; grandchildren: Jack, Eric, Luke, Samantha; sister: Charlotte (Neil) Shrock of Marblehead; sisters-in-law: Joan Hudak of Port Clinton and Paula Charnock of Sandusky. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Marv, Ron and Dan Hudak.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father James Brown 10:00 am Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 Barclay St. Marblehead, OH. Visitation will be held Monday from 12:00 noon - 8:00 pm at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .




Published in News Herald from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
JUN
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
7755 East Harbor Road
Lakeside-Marblehead, OH 43440
(419) 732-0909
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home
May 28, 2020
Pam we are sorry to hear of Joe passing. What a kind and gentle soul he was to everyone with a smile on his face. He will truly be missed and if we can do anything to help just let us know.
Bruce Boss
May 27, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy...Prayers for continued faith. Love never dies.
Laura Stinchcomb
Friend
May 27, 2020
We were so very sad to hear the news of Joes passing. Wishing all of you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. May you be comforted by the outpouring of love surrounding you.
Jonathan and Edie (Gaydosh) Redfern
Friend
May 27, 2020
Pam and family, may the Lord bring you strength at this time. Joe was a friend of everyone he met. He will be missed.
May he Rest In Peace.
Bill and Nancy Kihlken
Friend
May 27, 2020
We are so incredibly sorry for your loss.. Joe was an amazing man to everyone who knew him... We pray that god gives you all strength and peace in this difficult time.. Much Love
Mike & Brenda Fontana
Friend
May 27, 2020
Pam & family, So sorry for your loss. Joe was a wonderful guy. He will be missed by all of us. God Bless you & your family. Pat Monak
Pat Monak
Family
May 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Great guy to all who knew him ♥
Bek Holmes
Friend
May 27, 2020
Deepest sympathies and condolences.
Randy and Cheryl Harner
Friend
May 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Walt & Linda Mahler
Classmate
May 27, 2020
Joe was a terrific funny guy who I enjoyed golfing with and having coffee at Mc Donalds. I remember a few years ago while visiting Key West for the first time, I had worn my Ohio state jacket and while standing across from Sloppy Joes, I heard someone yell GO BUCKS and I turned around and it was Joe. Special moment. RIP Joe!
Rick Zeller
Friend
May 27, 2020
Were sending our deepest sympathy to Pam, Amy, Matt, and Family.

Joe was one in a million.

With loving thoughts,
Jill and Craig Waldron
Friend
May 27, 2020
I really enjoyed Joe, he was always upbeat and he was nice to everyone! God test his soul. He was a good friend of my late husband also.
Sharon (Bernie) Wilson
Coworker
May 27, 2020
Margecany Slovakia<br />
Rest in Peace cousin
Samuel Ontko
Family
May 27, 2020
Ed and I wish to express our deepest sympathy to Pam and the family at the loss of their beloved husband and father. Words cannot express the feelings of shock you have at Joe's untimely passing. May Joe rest in peace and may God grant you his mercy as you mourn Joe's loss. Ed and Eleanor Nixon
Eleanor Nixon
Friend
