Joseph Norman Hudak
Lakeside-Marblehead - "The Best Hugger" has entered heaven into the arms of our Highest Power, Family and Friends. Joseph Norman Hudak, 72, of Lakeside-Marblehead passed away May 24, 2020 in Vero Beach, FL. He was born March 6, 1948 in Port Clinton, OH the son of Joseph Daniel and Theresa Marie (Ontko) Hudak. He married Pamela Sue Vickers on April 6, 1968. Joe worked at Marblehead Quarry, U. S. Gypsum and then retired from Ford Motor Company. He previously owned and operated D & D Carpet Cleaning. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, boating, fishing in the fall, playing the ponies, golfing, Notre Dame Football and going to Rock 'n' Roll Concerts. He loved to get patio donuts for his grandkids and spend time with his Bingo Group, Poker Group and Pool Ladies.
Surviving are his wife: Pam; daughter: Amy (Tad) Page of Worthington, OH; son: Matthew Hudak of Lakeside-Marblehead; grandchildren: Jack, Eric, Luke, Samantha; sister: Charlotte (Neil) Shrock of Marblehead; sisters-in-law: Joan Hudak of Port Clinton and Paula Charnock of Sandusky. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Marv, Ron and Dan Hudak.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father James Brown 10:00 am Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 Barclay St. Marblehead, OH. Visitation will be held Monday from 12:00 noon - 8:00 pm at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in News Herald from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.