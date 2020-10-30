1/1
Joy L. Ault
Joy L. Ault

Marblehead - Joy L. Ault, 76, of Marblehead, OH and formerly of Dublin and Powell, OH passed away peacefully Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Admirals Point, Huron, OH. She was born August 24, 1944 in Greenville, OH the daughter of Myron and Mary L. (Roark) Godown. She married Rob Ault on February 23, 1964. Joy attended Sugar Valley School, a one room schoolhouse in Greenville, OH, and graduated from Greenville High School in 1962 and Columbus Business University in 1964. Joy started working for the Lt. Governor of the State of Ohio and then became a legal secretary for Pickeral, Schaeffer & Elbling Law Firm in Dayton. She was a Welcome Wagon Hostess in the 1980's. She then started her own advertising business, Welcoming Services, Inc. introducing new families to the community in the Columbus Area. She was a savvy and creative business woman who was always coming up with ideas for new ventures. She grew the business exponentially until the business was sold in 2008. Joy enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was a beautiful lady that was always the life of the party. She loved to dance, have family outings, boating, snowmobiling and especially loved her family. She lived the mottos: Where there is a will, there is a way and Free is Good. She was a member of the Put-in-Bay Yacht Club, The Crews Nest, Nor 'Easter and loved spending time on the water.

Surviving are her husband: Rob Ault; children: Amy (Joseph) Fastrich of Powell, OH, Steven (Carrie) Ault of Hilliard, OH; grandchildren: Ashley Albanese, Luke Ault, Lily Ault; sister: Jane Graham of Columbus.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH. Funeral services will be private and interment will be in Catawba Island Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to The ALS Foundation at als.org/donate. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com.




Published in News Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
7755 East Harbor Road
Lakeside-Marblehead, OH 43440
(419) 732-0909
