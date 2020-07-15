Joy Roth
Thursday July 9th, 2020, Joy Roth, age 75, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully yet unexpectedly at home. She was born Emily Joy McConkey, on January 4th, 1945 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Robert Franklin McConkey, Jr.and LaVerne (Piper) McConkey.
She graduated from Pensacola High School in 1963. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Heidelberg University in 1988.
Joy married Jeffrey Paul Roth in Upper Sandusky on June 9th, 1973. They have 2 children, Alison (Michael) Patellis and Walker(Tasha) Roth. Joy loved being a grandmother to Piper, Stella, Nicholas and Weston. She and Jeff travelled often to Atlanta to be with them. Joy lived life with an abundance of energy.
She truly dedicated her life to her family and others, she always had a project! Joy with her husband Jeff restored the Star Theater in Upper Sandusky, Ohio in 1976. She had a tremendous love for the theater and the arts. Joy designed and costumed over 30 theater productions. They eventually transferred the facilities to The Star Players which is currently in its 44th year. While she is no longer active, Joy established the Wyandot County Community Foundation. Joy and Jeff attended St. Paul Lutheran Church. Joy and Jeff resided in Upper Sandusky Ohio until 1992 when their love for the lake drew them to Port Clinton, Ohio. She was very active in the Port Clinton School System. She was parent of the year for the senior class of 1993 and was very supportive of the PCHS Athletics programs. Over the years, Joy and Jeff hosted 23 Youth For Understanding international exchange students in their home for an entire school year. She loved being 'mom' to her 23 international sons!
In 1999, Joy started the Ottawa County Community Foundation. Today the foundation has given away several million dollars in scholarships and grants. It was her passion. Joy deeply loved St. Thomas Episcopal Church where they attended. Joy was a huge Auburn University fan, War Eagle! Joy took tremendous pride and loved being a member of Literary and Social Club and a P.E.O. sister. Playing Mahjong and Bridge were her favorite pastimes.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Lt. Commander Robert Franklin McConkey,III.USN. She is survived by her immediate family as well as brother Thomas McConkey, sister Alice (Charlie)Marus, sister-in-law Brenda McConkey, cousin Dale Piper and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ottawa County Community Foundation, www.ottawaccf.org
, 306 Madison Street, PO Box 36, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452 or The Star Players, Inc., www.starplayers.net
, 121 West Wyandot Avenue, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Due to the current restrictions there will be a small private family service.
A virtual memorial service will be shared with the community on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 4:15pm by visiting facebook.com/walkerfamilyfuneralhomes
so the many people who Joy impacted can take part. The family asks that you please digitally share your thoughts, memories and stories on how Joy impacted your life. These memories will be preserved and combined so that Joy's legacy can be shared and carried on. Please send memories, stories and video messages to joyrothmemories@gmail.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton.