Port Clinton - Joyce B. Chumley, 86, of Port Clinton, OH died Feb. 11, 2019 at Stein Hospice, Sandusky, OH. She was born December 5, 1932 in Marion, OH the daughter of Herman A. and Opal L. (Johnson) Cooper. She married Huse H. Chumley on December 14, 1973 and he preceded her in death on July 21, 2002. Mrs. Chumley worked as an assembler for Ford Motor Company. She enjoyed quilting.



Surviving are her daughters: Christine L. Byrd of Port Clinton, Theresa Broadus of Port Clinton; sons: William D. (Michelle) Byrd of Grand Bay, AL, Randell A. (Cherie) Byrd of Marion, OH; step-sons: Dexter (Sally) Chumley of Heartville, OH, Nathan Chumley of Tiffin, OH; 13 grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, nine step-great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, eight step-great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Huse; step-son: Jerry Chumley, step-daughter: Janell Craig; granddaughter: Kimberly Michelle Roberts.



Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, February 18, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH 43452 where visitation will be held Monday from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will be in McPherson Cemetery, Clyde, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to the family.