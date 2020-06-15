Judith Faye Anderson
1940 - 2020
Judith Faye Anderson

Oak Harbor - Judith Faye Anderson, 79 of Oak Harbor, OH went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from her home under Hospice Care. She was born June 19, 1940 in Oak Harbor, to the late Wilbur and Faye (Krieger) Hamann. She joins her loving husband Allen D. Anderson, whom she married June 7, 1958 and were married for 62 years. She was a 1958 graduate of Oak Harbor High School. Judy loved the Lord, her family and Elvis. Judith was a homemaker who spent many years volunteering and crocheting. She was known for the many bookmarks and afghans that she joyfully made for all her friends and family. She will be missed greatly, but the family is comforted by the fact that they will all join her with the Savior soon. She was a member of the Port Clinton Bible Methodist Church.

Survivors include her six children and their families: Sherri (Charles) Puster of Shreve, OH, Dana (Laura) Anderson of Oak Harbor, Steve (Dy Hornung) Anderson of Pittsburg, PA, Jeff (Stephanie) Anderson of Walbridge, OH, Dan Anderson of Oak Harbor, and Jodie (Adam) Cherry of Millbury, OH. She dearly loved her 8 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister-in-law Joan Hamann of Oak Harbor. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Dennis Hamann.

Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8pm with the family present from 2-4 & 6-8pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor chapel with Covid19 Pandemic Restrictions. Also due to the Covid19 Pandemic, Private Family Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11am with Pastor Deron Fourman officiating and will be available to be viewed on the Crosser Funeral Home YouTube page. Burial will be in the Salem Twp. Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider ProMedica Hospice. Family and friends are asked to share a story or leave a condolence with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.




Published in News Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Crosser Funeral Home
JUN
19
Service
11:00 AM
Crosser Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

