Judith "Joyce" Magi
Port Clinton - Judith "Joyce" Magi, 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 surrounded by her family at home. She was born on November 30, 1942 in Marion, OH to Chester B. & Jewel M. (Gray) Taylor. On August 6, 1960 she married Michael Angelo Magi and he preceded her in death on November 29, 2000.
Judith was the owner of Phil's Inn Restaurant. She took many photography classes. Judith loved going to flea markets, treasure hunting and collecting eclectic items. She was a great cook and loved Snickers, nuts, Bassetts Deli, Payday candy bars, sauerkraut & dumplings, and oatmeal cookies. Judith was always ready to go and do anything, from shopping to going to a grandchild's sporting event; from talking on the phone to just sitting around. Just to be around her was a blessing. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton.
The most important job Judith had was being a mother and a grammy. Her grandbabies were her everything and loved making amazing memories. She always made whatever situation normal. Judith was the rock of the family, the best advocate and everyone's best friend. She will be remembered as the most fun. You could tell her anything and she would give the best advice that she could. "You have two choices.. you can either laugh or cry. Whatever you do, make good memories!"
Judith is survived by her children, Christopher N. Magi, Amy J. Magi and Sean P. Magi; grandchildren, Summer, Sierra, Blake, Niah, Bret, Gabriel, and Lilliana; great grandson, Liam, and 3 great-grandsons on the way. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Angelo Magi Sr.; son, Michael Angelo Jr,; sister, Penny Taube; brother, Paul "Corky" Taylor; and her parents, Chester and Jewel Taylor.
Visitation will be held at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10 am until Funeral Services at 1 pm with Fr. Jonathan Wight officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Port Clinton. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452 or to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.
Online expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com