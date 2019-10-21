|
Judy K. Paydock
Ravenna - Judy K. Paydock, 54 of Ravenna passed away Friday September 27, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born September 26, 1955 in Sandusky, Ohio. Judy has lived in Ravenna since 1999 and was formerly of Port Clinton, Ohio. She retired from Ravenna City Schools as the Principal at Brown Middle School, she also had been an assistant principal at Ravenna High School, had worked at Children's Advocacy in Ravenna and was the lead teacher for Portage County Juvenile Detention Center. Judy was a member of the Kent United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband Joseph Paydock whom she married May 6, 1989, her mother Ruby Rucker of Port Clinton, her daughters Ashley R. Paydock, Jessica M. (Richard) Rucker, her grandchildren Kim, Aric, Austin, her siblings William Rucker, Tammy Rucker and Kim Brown. She was preceded in death by her father William Rucker. Calling hours were held on Monday September 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes Ravenna Chapel. Funeral services were held at 10:00 AM Tuesday October 1, 2019 at the Kent United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. David Palmer officiating. Burial was in Crown Hill Cemetery Twinsburg, Ohio. The family asks that memorial donations may be made to Family and Community Services 705 Oakwood St #221 Ravenna, Ohio 44266. Condolences and memories of Judy may be shared with her family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019