Julius F. Marko,
Genoa - Julius F. Marko, 95, of Genoa, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Otterbein-Portage Valley Nursing Home, Pemberville. He was born on October 25, 1923 in Toledo, OH to Ferdinand and Mary (Gacsy) Marko. On January 5, 1952 in Pemberville, OH he married Beatrice M. Tabbert, and she preceded him in death on November 21, 2007.
Julius served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1943-1946. He worked as a truck driver and also a school bus driver for 13 years in Genoa, retiring in 1996. Julius was a member of Cedar Creek Church, pit crew chief for Marko Brothers Racing, member of the Genoa Athletic Boosters and enjoyed coaching his kids in Little League Baseball. He also enjoyed going to his grandkids sporting events and hardly ever missed any.
Julius is survived by his children, Jerry (Becky) Marko, Rob Marko, and Dave Marko, grandchildren, Nicole (Carlos) Lopez, Tim (Jenny) Marko, Amber (Jeff) Siefke, Ryan Marko, and Brittany Marko, and great grandchildren, Ellison Lopez, Weston Lopez, Levi Marko, Roman Marko, Max Marko-Lizcano, Lila Marko, Ashton Siefke, and one on the way, Baby Emersyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sisters, Helen Zippfel, Mary Peters, and Irene Bloom.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Genoa where funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg. Memorial contributions in memory of Julius may be given to Otterbein-Portage Valley Nursing Home, Pemberville or the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 21, 2019