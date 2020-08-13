Karl Henry Schmidlin
Middle Bass - Karl Henry Schmidlin, 75, of Middle Bass, Ohio, passed away surrounded by family on August 9, 2020. He was born September 7, 1944, in Elmore, Ohio, to the late Dale and Julia (Langermann) Schmidlin. Karl was also raised by his late stepmother Adeline (McClelland) Schmidlin.
He graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1962, attended Greenbrier Military School in 1963, and graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 1966. Karl was proud of his time playing football in high school, where he was part of "The Fabulous1960 Port Clinton Redskins." His team was honored in 1997 for their 10-0 Record, making them the only football team in PCHS history with a perfect record. In college, Karl, playing again as a Redskin, fondly reminisced about his time with Coach Bo Schembechler. After college, Karl taught industrial arts at Sandusky Middle School and then became the sole teacher in a one-room schoolhouse on North Bass Island for seven years while working construction in the summers. Karl transitioned from teaching and founded his own construction company on Middle Bass Island. His business flourished and has been serving the island community's general construction needs for over 40 years. As a businessowner, Karl especially enjoyed working alongside and training young people.
Karl was a member of the Middle Bass School Board for many years and also served as a founding and longtime member of the Put-in-Bay Port Authority. In his spare time, Karl enjoyed ice fishing, hunting, traveling, watching college football, and spending time with his friends and family.
In addition to his parents and stepmother, Karl is preceded in death by his beloved children Wendi Schmidlin and Jeffrey Verhoff. Left to mourn him are his loving wife Penny (Etherington) of 47 years; his devoted daughters Jill (Randy) Hoskins and Elizabeth (Patrick) Homon; and his treasured grandsons Andrew and Jackson Homon.
As he wished, Karl will be laid to rest in a private service.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life event on the island later in the month of September.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Jeffrey Verhoff Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Put-in-Bay High School, 548 Catawba Avenue, PO Box 659, Put-in-Bay, OH 43456.
