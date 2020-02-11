Services
Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory - Tiffin
Karrey A. Nominee

Karrey A. Nominee Obituary
Karrey A. Nominee

Tiffin - Karrey A. Nominee, 50, of Tiffin, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Karrey was born on August 28, 1969, in Middletown, OH, to David Kaser of Tiffin, and Melinda (Marquart) Reynolds of Anderson, IN. She married Adam Nominee in Fort Wayne, IN on December 27, 2005 and he survives in Tiffin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Karrey is survived by four children, Breanna Below of Tiffin, Preston Nominee of Tiffin, Peyton Nominee of Tiffin, and Landon Nominee of Tiffin, two brothers, Jack Shepler and Jon Shepler, and four sisters, Melissa Lewis, Shelly Holt, Aimèe Kaser, and Stephanie Lindle.

Karrey was a member of First Lutheran Church. She enjoyed fishing, coffee, scary movies, and anything paranormal. Karrey was also an avid fan of all Ohio State University sports.

A memorial service for Karrey will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Tiffin. There will a Celebration of Life following the service beginning at 1:00 p.m.. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Engle-Shook Funeral Home, 135 N. Washington, St., Tiffin, OH 44883. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
