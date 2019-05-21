|
|
Kathleen F. (Irick) Sloan, 63, residing in Sandusky, went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Kathleen was born July 8, 1955 in Port Clinton, OH to the late Edgar and Bernice (Swintek) Irick.
Kat, as she was known by all, is survived by her husband of 40 years, Stephen Sloan; sister, Elaine Irick of Port Clinton and brothers, Danny Irick of Port Clinton, Mark Irick of Clyde and Anthony Irick of Syracuse, NY.
Kat worked for many years in retail, and also in an office environment as a secretary and administrative assistant.
The past few years, Kat had fought off cancer, heart issues and lung problems, always managing a smile and a positive attitude. She was my everything.
Kat is dancing and singing praises to her KING and is giving Him all of her love and glory due Him.
I lost the love of my life, May 18, 2019, but our God gained an elite worshipper in my wife, she loved to sing and worship our King and I loved to hear her sing. She had, and I said "had" heart and lung issues for a number of years, but never let that get her down. She would smile and say, "this is my new normal" and smile on an bless others with that contagious smile and encouragement. She loved the Lord and was the one that kept me centered and told me all the time to "show grace" and she showed what it was to love unconditionally.
This is not a time of sorrow. This is a time to rejoice. There is no more pain, no more breathing problems, no more heart issues and no more cancer. I will miss her and it will be difficult, but I tell you the 40 years we had together was like no other and we spent all out time with each other and did everything together. I have been told by many people that our LOVE, our marriage, was one of the most loving that anyone has every known and they knew the love we had, because it showed every day and every moment of our lives. Don't wait or hesitate in spending with loved one, take every moment, every second and smile, hug, kiss, pray, bless and love your family and friends.
Thank you for all your prayers over the years and the well wishes that we have leaned upon over the past years for strength and encouragement. She will be greatly missed and this earth will not be the same without her, Kat, I Love You Forever.
Friends may call on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E Perkins Ave, Sandusky. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at New Life Church, 6511 Milan Rd., Sandusky. Pastor John Adams will officiate. Burial will take place in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.
Those wishing to contribute to Kat's memory may do so to Cancer Services of Erie County, 505 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.
Published in the News Herald on May 21, 2019