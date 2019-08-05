|
Kathleen Rose (Hensley) Laurel
Port Clinton - Kathleen Rose (Hensley) Laurel, 68, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, August 04, 2019 at her residence. She was born on January 9, 1951 in Port Clinton, the daughter of the late John and Shirley (Thomson) Hensley. She married Nolberto "Beto" Laurel on January 3, 1973 and he preceded her in death on January 31, 2013.
Kathleen was a stay at home Mom and her greatest passion in life was spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing BINGO every week.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Port Clinton.
Survivors include her sons, Michael (Jeremie) Hensley, Loveland, Ohio, Nolberto "Andy" (Levoria) Laurel, Port Clinton; daughter, Betty (Eberardo) Villarruel, Inskter, Michigan; grandchildren, Diante Laurel, Cal Laurel, Delayna Laurel, Carli Laurel, Christian Villarruel, Sevastian Villarruel, Lourdes Villarruel; great-grandchildren, Emberlee Laurel, Bryce Laurel; sisters, Sharon Clauson and Rose Wilburn, both of Port Clinton; brothers, John Hensley II, Grove City, Ohio, Robert Hensley, Port Clinton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, Ellen Haro.
Visitation will be held at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from Noon until the Memorial Service at 3pm with Father John Missler officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or to the , 740 Commerce Dr., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 5, 2019