Services
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gerner-Walker-Wolf Funeral Home and Cremation Services
216 Washington St.
Port Clinton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Gerner-Walker-Wolf Funeral Home and Cremation Services
216 Washington St.
Port Clinton, OH
View Map
Kathy J. Brown

Kathy J. Brown Obituary
Kathy J. Brown, 72, of Genoa, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Orchard Villa, Oregon, Ohio. She was born in Temperance, MI, on January 18, 1948 to Curt and Florence Shepler. On December 21, 1996, Kathy married Todd E. Brown at St. John's Lutheran Church in Port Clinton.

Kathy was a teacher for the Genoa Area local Schools, teaching in the Art and English Departments until 1970. For the past 20 years she has worked for the Fiat Chrysler Corp at the Jeep facility here in Toledo. Kathy was a member of the S.P.F.P.A Jeep Security Union for 12 years serving for several years as president and vice president. In her free time, Kathy enjoyed crafting and painting.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 23 years, Todd Brown; children, Jackie (Steve) Stocker of Norwalk, OH, Jessica (Chuck) Elliott and Nathan Holman, both of Port Clinton, OH; grandchildren, Michael Elliott, Deanna Rich, Archer and Griffin Holman; and siblings, Sandra (Cliff) Elliott, Tom (Nancy) Shepler and Jack (Charma) Shepler. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Curt Shepler.

Visitation will be held at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West Street, Genoa from 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Gerner-Walker-Wolf Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 216 Washington St., Port Clinton after additional visitation that starts at 12:00 p.m. Interment will at in Catawba Island Cemetery. Port Clinton, Ohio. Memorial contributions for Kathy may be given to a . Online condolences may be shared with the family at

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
