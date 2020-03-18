|
|
Kathy Micallef
Port Clinton - Kathy Micallef of Port Clinton passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on March 13, 2020 in Rancho Mirage, California.
Born on October 10, 1945 in Fostoria, Kathy moved to Port Clinton in 1968 and later spent 25 years in Hollywood, Maryland, near the Chesapeake Bay. She returned to Port Clinton following her retirement to be near family. Her grandchildren in particular gave her much joy, and she was very proud of them.
A teacher by profession, Kathy taught in public schools in Ohio and Maryland for more than 40 years and had a prodigious memory for history. During her career, she inspired students to nurture their creativity and explore the beauty of the world.
Kathy was a kind and generous person with a great laugh and sharp sense of humor. She had a lively and curious mind, and shared her love of art, literature, and travel with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Charles Micallef and their blended family of sons Colin Smothers, Aaron Micallef, and Jason Micallef, daughter Courtney Smothers, and daughter in law Jodi Smothers; by her sister Karen Cherrington and niece Cassandra Slone; and by her grandchildren Dylan Smothers, Grace Smothers, and Paige Smothers. They will keep exploring with her memory.
Private Funeral Services will be held at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 am. Burial will follow in Catawba Island Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , St. Mary County Arts Alliance, Maryland or to the Greater Port Clinton Arts Council.
It is highly recommended that due to the growing concerns regarding the coronavirus, the family understands if you are unable to attend, and suggests you leave an online condolence at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date when all can attend.
Published in the News Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020