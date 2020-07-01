Kenneth D. Laughery
Oak Harbor - Kenneth D. Laughery, 74 of Oak Harbor died June 28, 2020 at his home under Hospice care. He was born May 23, 1946 in Erie, PA to the late George and Beatrice (Phelps) Laughery. He was a 1964 graduate of McDowell High School in Erie, PA. On March 29, 1969 he married the former Barb Snow, and she survives. Ken retired from Verizon as an AE Installer following 39 ½ years. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor and doing yard work and playing with his lawn toys.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years Barb of Oak Harbor; brother Phillip (Kathe) Laughery of Erie, PA; sisters: Mary Ann Beutifkofer of Erie, PA, Betty Jean Suchar of Columbus, PA, and Bonnie McFarland of Fremont, OH; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister Luella, sister Nancy McDannel and brothers- in- law: Larry Beutifkofer, Pat Suchar, Mike McFarland, and Dick McDannel.
Graveside Services will begin at 12:00pm at Roose Cemetery, 1411 Bebow Road, Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Those wishing to make contributions are asked to consider St. Paul Lutheran Church, American Cancer Society
