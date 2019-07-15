Kenneth D. Wears "Turtle Man"



Oak Harbor - Kenneth D. Wears, 68, of Oak Harbor, OH passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at his residence surounded by his loving family. He was born on October 29, 1950 in Port Clinton, OH to Delbert and Joyce E. (Fryman) Wears. Kenneth served his country in the U.S. Marines. On July 1, 1968 in Kentucky he married Betty Jo Perry, and she preceded him in death on April 15, 2016. Kenneth worked for Kelsey Hayes in Fremont. Kenneth was known as "The Turtle Man" and enjoyed woodworking, going to auctions, camping and spending time with his family.



Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Melissa Wears of Oak Harbor, son, Kenneth (Melissa) B. Wears of Port Clinton, 2 grandchildren, Tally Newman and Tabitha Cutcher, 3 great grandchildren, sisters, Karen (Henry) Hatt and Judy Ranzenberger, and brothers, Dwane (Angie) Wears of Florida and Ronnie (Charlotte) Wears of Fremont. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, where funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Interment will be in Rusha Cemetery, Oak Harbor with military honors. Memorial contributions in Kenneth's memory may be given in care of the family or to the Ottawa County Veteran's Administration. Published in the News Herald on July 15, 2019