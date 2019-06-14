Kenneth L. Apling



Oak Harbor - Kenneth L. Apling, 83, of Oak Harbor, OH passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor, OH. He was born August 10, 1935 in Oak Harbor, the son of Howard and Ruth (Robinson) Apling. He was a 1953 graduate of Oak Harbor High School. On October 1, 1955 he married Margaret Chio at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Genoa, OH. Marge preceded him in death on April 10, 2019. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in Germany from 1955-1956 and Fort Knox, KY from 1956-1957. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Oak Harbor Marsh Club and Port Clinton Elks. Ken was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends creating many good memories. Ken also enjoyed boating on Lake Erie, visiting casinos, attending grandkids sporting events, playing cards and specially attending his monthly poker games. He was an avid Michigan Wolverine and Cleveland Indians fan.



In his early years he worked at Chuck's Sunoco. He was a successful boat salesman for many years working at Gem Beach Marina, Lakefront Marina and Brenner Marine.



Surviving are his daughters: Judy (Jack) Hart of Waverly, OH, Cindy (Chuck) Wargowsky of Oak Harbor, OH; grandchildren: Tricia (Leon) McCoy, Heidi Duffett, Bryan (Alan Gustafson) Connell, Jason (Stephanie) Connell, Nicole (Ian) Craze, Brandi Marshall, Emily Hart; nine great-grandchildren; brother Jerry Apling of Sandusky; half-brother Lynn (Linda) Apling of Oregon, OH and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother Gertrude Apling; Wife: Marge; son: Thomas "Tom" Apling; sisters: Arlene Ravas and Marilyn Bickley.



Friends are invited to call from 2:00 - 8:00 pm Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St. Oak Harbor, where a Christian Wake service will be held 7:30pm Sunday. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father James A. Peiffer 11:00 am Monday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 215 Church St. Oak Harbor, OH and interment will follow in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Following the services, a luncheon will be served at the church. Those wishing to give a memorial donation are asked to consider St. Boniface Catholic Church or Wesley Craze Medical Fund c/o Nicole Craze.