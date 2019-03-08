Kim Alan Stiger



Oak Harbor - Kim Alan Stiger, 63 of Oak Harbor, OH died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Mercy- St. Charles Hospital under Hospice care. He was born October 14, 1955 in Tiffin, OH to Jack and Jean (Blue) Stiger. He was a 1973 graduate of Old Fort High School and received his Associate Degree in Nuclear Engineering from Terra State College. On October 6, 1979 he married the former Ann Haynes and she survives. Kim was an Operator and Training Officer for the Davis- Besse Nuclear Power Station. He ran the Simulator Department and retired June 1, 2017. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor and played saxophone for Dana Dorsey and the Blue Notes, a Fremont based band. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and also enjoyed gardening, model trains, and astronomy.



Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Ann of Oak Harbor; daughters: Mary Jean "MJ" Stiger and Jennifer (Patrick) Fogle both of Oak Harbor; sister Kathleen "Kate" (Doug) Shiedler of Old Fort, OH; mother Jean Stierwalt of Oak Harbor; step- brothers: Thomas (Kathy) Stierwalt of Fremont, Bill (Cindy) Stierwalt of Fremont, Daniel Buckner of North Carolina, Charles Hoerig of North Carolina and Bob Wilson of Repubic, OH. He was preceded in death by his father and step- mother Jack and Pauline Stiger, Step- father Bill Stierwalt, step- brother Kenneth Stierwalt, and step- sister Sue Wilson.



Visitation will be Sunday from 2-7pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel with a Parish Wake Service beginning at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am, Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Timothy Ferris, Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Fremont, OH. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Boniface Church or School, or the Old Fort Little League Baseball Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com. Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary