Kimberly Sue Schundlemire



Kimberly Sue Schundlemire, 51, passed away suddenly June 30, 2020 at her home. She was born June 17, 1968 to Ruth and Paul Schundlemire. She was a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church and attended Danbury High School where she was a member of the marching band, 4-H and Girl Scouts. She went to Reach Out Camp where she later was a counselor. She graduated from Terra Tech. Of all the jobs she held, her all-time favorite was at Galati Marine in Florida.



Surviving are her mother Ruth Schundlemire of Lakeside, aunts and uncles: Katherine and Glenn Ramga of Wapakoneta, OH, Russell and Janet Scott of Berrien Springs, MI. She was preceded in death by her father: Paul Schundlemire and grandparents: Glenn and Elinor Scott.



Graveside services will be held at Sackett Cemetery, Danbury Township 1:00 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020. Memorial contributions may be given to Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 E. Sand Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel is handling the arrangements.









