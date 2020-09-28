Rev. Kurt Borows Jr.
Catawba - Rev. Kurt Borows, Jr. 82, of Catawba Island passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton, OH. He was born March 13, 1938 in Long Island, NY the son of Kurt and Elizabeth Borows, Sr. He married Linda Johnson on October 15, 1988 and she survives. Rev. Borows started his ministry at Rosedale Lutheran Church in Michigan and then moved to St. James Lutheran Church in Sylvania. He was the Pastor of Resurrection Lutheran Church, Catawba Island for 42 years retiring in 2020. While at Resurrection he was instrumental in the church joining the North American Lutheran Church. Rev. Borows was also the Chaplain of Catawba Island Vol. Fire Department for 42 years.
Surviving are his wife: Linda; son: David (Laura) Borows of Oak Harbor; grandchildren: Emily Auger, Zac Borows, Austin Borows, Chad Granata and Zoey Borows. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter: Cathy Borows.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2370 Northeast Catawba Rd. Port Clinton, OH. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to Resurrection Lutheran Church or Catawba Island Vol. Fire Department, 4730 E. Cemetery Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
.