1/
Rev. Kurt Borows Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kurt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Kurt Borows Jr.

Catawba - Rev. Kurt Borows, Jr. 82, of Catawba Island passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton, OH. He was born March 13, 1938 in Long Island, NY the son of Kurt and Elizabeth Borows, Sr. He married Linda Johnson on October 15, 1988 and she survives. Rev. Borows started his ministry at Rosedale Lutheran Church in Michigan and then moved to St. James Lutheran Church in Sylvania. He was the Pastor of Resurrection Lutheran Church, Catawba Island for 42 years retiring in 2020. While at Resurrection he was instrumental in the church joining the North American Lutheran Church. Rev. Borows was also the Chaplain of Catawba Island Vol. Fire Department for 42 years.

Surviving are his wife: Linda; son: David (Laura) Borows of Oak Harbor; grandchildren: Emily Auger, Zac Borows, Austin Borows, Chad Granata and Zoey Borows. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter: Cathy Borows.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2370 Northeast Catawba Rd. Port Clinton, OH. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to Resurrection Lutheran Church or Catawba Island Vol. Fire Department, 4730 E. Cemetery Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
Rest In Peace dear friend - your work here is completed - a job well done.
Tim and Gayle Rink
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved