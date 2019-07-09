Kyle J. Stephens, 30 of Oak Harbor, OH passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home. He was born April 23, 1989 in Phoenix, AZ to Jack Stephens Jr. and Teresa (Bittikofer) Cousino. He was a 2007 graduate of Oak Harbor High School and served in the United States Marine Corps following graduation until 2011. He served 2 tours, 1 in Iraq and 1 in Afghanistan. He was a proud Marine earning multiple distinctions and eventually reaching the rank of Lance Corporal. On October 4, 2014 he married the former Kara Huston and she survives. For the past 6 years, Kyle was employed with First Energy at the Davis Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor. Initially with plant security, he transferred to Duplicating/Records Management Department. He recently graduated Basic Law Academy Training from Terra State Community College which would allow him to become a Certified Peace Officer.



An avid outdoorsman, Kyle loved to hunt, with his dog Kash, and fish and was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed entertaining, grilling and smoking food for family and friends, even for people he didn't know. It is said that strangers could not help but have a new friend by the time they put their plate down. Kyle had the ability to light up a room with his smile, energy and charm. He always placed the needs of friends and family at the forefront of his days. Truly the type of man family and friends were blessed to have in their lives, he will be deeply missed.



Survivors include his wife, Kara Stephens; stepdaughter Kennedy Sheppard; stepson Hunter Geisler; daughter Kendall Stephens; father Jack Stephens Jr.; mother Teresa Cousino; sisters: Karen (Dustin) Cornell, Alicia Stephens, and Alexis Stephens. He also had many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends that dearly loved him. He was preceded in death by his stepfather Roger Cousino and his Uncle Orval Stephens.



Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-9pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel with the family present from 1-4 & 6-9pm. Funeral Services will begin at 11am Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa Street, Oak Harbor with Rev. Dr. James Lehman Officiating. Burial honors will be given at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the family either thru the Funeral Home or any Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union in care of Kara. If you know a veteran who may be struggling with PTSD, please continue to support and facilitate ongoing treatment. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com. Published in the News Herald on July 9, 2019